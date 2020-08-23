State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Steris worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 166,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,329,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris during the first quarter worth about $11,921,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 59.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steris alerts:

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total value of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $153.46 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.