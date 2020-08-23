Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) vs. Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Critical Analysis

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 171.38%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 30.49% 16.55% 1.73% Codorus Valley Bancorp 10.17% 5.12% 0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $186.82 million 0.82 $56.95 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.27 $18.65 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Codorus Valley Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Codorus Valley Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal and mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania primarily in York and Lancaster County; and Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Harford County in Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.