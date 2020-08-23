Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 12,963 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $2,282,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 36,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 126,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 192,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. 24,849,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,189,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

