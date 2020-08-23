Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,024.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $993.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $976.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $861.39. Straumann has a twelve month low of $575.00 and a twelve month high of $1,055.60.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

