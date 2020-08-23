Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002958 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. During the last week, Suretly has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $80,674.87 and $1,841.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.63 or 0.05428134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014512 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.