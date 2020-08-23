Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $1,123,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Omnicell by 173.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.