Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Halliburton by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,184,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. UBS Group downgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. AltaCorp Capital raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.