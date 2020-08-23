Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.14 Million Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in L3Harris by 12.7% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 450.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $178.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.52. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.