Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,233 shares of company stock valued at $22,095,424 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $97.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.