Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.68 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Hexcel by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 254.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Hexcel by 64.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

NYSE:HXL opened at $39.42 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

