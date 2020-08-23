Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $163.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

