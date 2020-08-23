Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,346 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 27,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.29.

ANSS opened at $324.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.68 and a 200 day moving average of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $328.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

