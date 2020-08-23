Synovus Financial Corp Sells 37,328 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,328 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.