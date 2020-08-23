Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,026 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Five9 by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 14,131 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $1,360,956.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,940,732.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $124,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,955 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Five9 stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $50.73 and a one year high of $131.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -321.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

