Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 32.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total transaction of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,574 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,390. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

