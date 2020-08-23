The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Tops $3.20 on Major Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00027520 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $83.52 million and $308,481.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039901 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.56 or 0.05510284 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TTT is a token. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,065,966 tokens. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns.

The Transfer Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

