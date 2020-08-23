Thunder Token Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $35.57 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00039987 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.84 or 0.05461532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,904,748 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

