TOKPIE Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. TOKPIE has a market cap of $170,569.36 and $37.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005552 BTC.

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000477 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001238 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008541 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,536,397 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

