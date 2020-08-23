Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after buying an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.24.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $153.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.