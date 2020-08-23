TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $698.28 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, TRON has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Sistemkoin and OKEx. TRON has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $698.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00129008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01663335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00187550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155155 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRON

TRON’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, DDEX, IDAX, Coinnest, CoinBene, Bithumb, Exrates, RightBTC, Fatbtc, Livecoin, Cryptomate, Koinex, Huobi, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, Tokenomy, Bit-Z, OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io, Zebpay, Upbit, Cobinhood, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Neraex, Exmo, CoinExchange, Braziliex, Binance, OEX, Tidex, BitForex, Kucoin, DragonEX, BTC-Alpha, Kryptono, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Liqui, Bitbns, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, IDCM, Ovis, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, WazirX, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Rfinex, BitFlip, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, Liquid, DigiFinex, LBank, Coinrail, Bittrex, Indodax and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

