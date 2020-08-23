TrueFlip (TFL) Price Down 7.5% This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00002808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $16,806.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039924 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.68 or 0.05456364 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014547 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.