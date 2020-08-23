Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Short Interest Update

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 869,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.46. 117,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $566.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07 and a beta of 0.86. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.01 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 2,215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $49,704,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,178,918 shares in the company, valued at $183,534,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth $3,669,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 162.0% during the first quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $891,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.