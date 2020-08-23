TurtleNetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,850.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $603,214.92 and approximately $7,850.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

