Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $339.91 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.00 and a 52-week high of $382.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $368,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,493 shares of company stock worth $26,930,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

