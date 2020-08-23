Unibright Price Tops $0.38 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Unibright has a market cap of $56.18 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003261 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00129743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.01664735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00155183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Unibright Token Profile

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO.

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.