Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Update

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $107,537.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 568,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,716.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $222,799.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,307.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,047. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 158.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

UTI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.37. 180,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

