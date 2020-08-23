USDX Market Capitalization Hits $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000201 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002485 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

