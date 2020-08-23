Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.44 and its 200-day moving average is $155.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $181.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.