Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 101,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3,512.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

