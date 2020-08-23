VeriBlock (VBK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,914.00

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, VeriBlock has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One VeriBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. VeriBlock has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $16,914.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00128681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01670887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00155079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

VeriBlock’s total supply is 923,480,052 coins and its circulating supply is 645,490,693 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org.

VeriBlock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

