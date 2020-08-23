Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) versus Skinvisible (NASDAQ:SKVI) Financial Survey

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Skinvisible shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Skinvisible’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.51% 28.55% 20.68% Skinvisible -960.58% N/A -777.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Skinvisible’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $4.16 billion 16.97 $1.18 billion $4.29 63.24 Skinvisible $40,000.00 2.29 -$1.70 million N/A N/A

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Skinvisible.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Skinvisible, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 8 20 1 2.76 Skinvisible 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $295.81, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Skinvisible.

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skinvisible has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Skinvisible on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. It is also developing VX-659 and VX-445 that are Phase III clinical trials; VX-121, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator corrector that is in Phase I/II clinical trial; VX-150, an inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for acute pain; CTX001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell diseases; and a novel drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Kymera Therapeutics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Skinvisible Company Profile

Skinvisible, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic markets. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and others markets. The company offers sunless tanning, anti-aging, and sunscreen products. Skinvisible, Inc. also licenses its products to manufacturers and marketers of brands internationally, as well as sells directly in the market; assists pharmaceutical clients in the early development of the formulations; and provides solutions to pharmaceutical companies by reformulating their products coming off patent with a new Invisicare patent, and new product benefits and line extensions. The company was formerly known as Microbial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Skinvisible, Inc. in February 1999. Skinvisible, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

