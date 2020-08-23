Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 97,011 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,241 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,011 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Electronic Arts worth $37,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after acquiring an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,374,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $738,654,000 after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.21 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $96,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

