Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 162,504 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Consolidated Edison worth $36,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

