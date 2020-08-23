WeShow Token (WET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $336,076.00

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One WeShow Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and Coinrail. Over the last week, WeShow Token has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. WeShow Token has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $336,076.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00128392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01669372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00187887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00155095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WeShow Token Token Profile

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,851,903 tokens. WeShow Token’s official message board is blog.naver.com/weshow2018. WeShow Token’s official website is www.we.show. WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup.

WeShow Token Token Trading

WeShow Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeShow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeShow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

