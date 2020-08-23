Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $33.71 on Friday. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

