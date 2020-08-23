XRP (XRP) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bitinka, CEX.IO and Kuna. XRP has a market cap of $12.59 billion and $1.16 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XRP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00129037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.85 or 0.01665275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00187701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00155085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,900,966 coins and its circulating supply is 44,942,589,751 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Kraken, Coinbe, Coinrail, ABCC, Stellarport, MBAex, OTCBTC, Gatehub, Cryptohub, Coinhub, BitBay, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, Coinsquare, Cryptomate, Kuna, BX Thailand, Vebitcoin, BTC Markets, Bits Blockchain, Indodax, Koineks, GOPAX, Coinone, C2CX, B2BX, RippleFox, Bitstamp, WazirX, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, FCoin, Sistemkoin, BCEX, Liquid, CoinEgg, Poloniex, Bitinka, BtcTurk, Bitso, Independent Reserve, HitBTC, OKEx, Koinex, DragonEX, DigiFinex, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Braziliex, Covesting, Gate.io, Bittrex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitlish, BitMarket, Zebpay, Korbit, Bitbns, LakeBTC, Coinsuper, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Ripple China, CEX.IO, ZB.COM, Exmo, CoinBene, Fatbtc, Bitbank, BitFlip, Binance, Ovis, Coindeal and Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.