YEE Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, ABCC, Huobi and OKEx. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $3.09 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039901 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.56 or 0.05510284 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About YEE

YEE (YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, FCoin, Huobi, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, DEx.top and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.