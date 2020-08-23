Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. GAP reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Strain purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $70,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,019,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of GAP by 2,279.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026,477 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,860,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. GAP has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

