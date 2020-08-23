Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:FOE traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 195,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,209. Ferro has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ferro by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

