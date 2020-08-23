Zcash Trading Down 7.7% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.45 or 0.00668035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Altcoin Trader, GOPAX and Mercatox. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $764.90 million and approximately $305.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00091134 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00081742 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,876,588 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitBay, Kraken, WEX, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Kuna, Liquid, Upbit, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Coinut, Allcoin, Crex24, Braziliex, CEX.IO, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Binance, Gate.io, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Cryptomate, YoBit, Bithumb, C2CX, LBank, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, Coinroom, Bitlish, Bitinka, OKEx, Gemini, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Bit-Z, BTC Trade UA, Coinrail, LocalTrade, BiteBTC, Graviex, BCEX, BX Thailand, Mercatox, Cryptopia, BigONE, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

