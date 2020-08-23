Zeepin Trading Up 32.6% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $402,040.90 and $9,236.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00128655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.31 or 0.01668340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00155526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.