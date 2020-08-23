Zipper Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $178,452.00 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, DigiFinex and OKEx. Zipper has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $178,452.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00028438 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004292 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.