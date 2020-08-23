ZrCoin (ZRC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.42 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $4.42 million and $77,502.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00007609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00128392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.36 or 0.01669372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00187887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00155095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.