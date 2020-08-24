$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Franklin Resources reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Resources.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.18.

Shares of BEN opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 821,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 216.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 897,468 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 531,063 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 152.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 945,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 570,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.