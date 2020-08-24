$0.67 EPS Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.68. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

