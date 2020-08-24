107,906 Shares in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 107,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of KNOT Offshore Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNOP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NYSE KNOP opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.40. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.27.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

