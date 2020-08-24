125,407 Shares in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,406,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.52% of MSG Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGE. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of MSG Entertainment stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47.

About MSG Entertainment

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

