24,030 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Garmin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock worth $2,148,252 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $103.64. 686,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,053. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

