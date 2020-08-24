25,497 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stevard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 739,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 178,162 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 71,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,848. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34.

