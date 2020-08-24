433,217 Shares in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 433,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Coherus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.03. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. Analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,497 shares of company stock worth $4,810,497 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

